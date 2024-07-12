Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,810,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Altria Group by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 919,058 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,567,000 after purchasing an additional 915,478 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MO opened at $47.08 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

