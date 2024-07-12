Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,276,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

