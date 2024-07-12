Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $24,595,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $229.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.97.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

