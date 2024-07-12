Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,929,000 after buying an additional 190,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,392,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,011 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,576.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 51,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $95.96 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

