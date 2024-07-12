Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Schrödinger worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SDGR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

