Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $255.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

