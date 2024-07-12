Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 441,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

