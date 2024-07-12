Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 195.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 46,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,337 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $256.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

