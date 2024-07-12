Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,580.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.57.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $652.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $650.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

