Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

