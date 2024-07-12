Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 396 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,265,000 after purchasing an additional 681,109 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 73,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $56.77 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

