Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.38.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $797.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $797.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

