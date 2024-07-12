Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 752.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,484,000 after buying an additional 956,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 191.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after buying an additional 324,042 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,842,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 189.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 169,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $67.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

