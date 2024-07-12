Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

