Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,039 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AIQ opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -214.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

