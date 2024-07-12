Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,876,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $314.16 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.27 and a 200 day moving average of $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.