Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 196,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

