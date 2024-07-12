Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,389 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 52.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.