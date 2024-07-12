Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,006 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after acquiring an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $370.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 698.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

