Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,491 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,932.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 91,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,091 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 89,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

