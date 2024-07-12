Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,713 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 309,933 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,762,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 75,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,479,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

