Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 896 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

