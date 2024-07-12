Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,819,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,142,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDY stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
