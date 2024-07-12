Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,864 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4,876.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 563,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 501,868 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

