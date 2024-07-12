General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.54 and last traded at $164.38. Approximately 671,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,145,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

