Genesis Energy, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.11. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

