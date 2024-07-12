Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,472 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $136.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.16. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

