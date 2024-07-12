Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GVDNY opened at $97.46 on Friday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.07.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

