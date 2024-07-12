Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 663,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,245 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,460 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

