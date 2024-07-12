GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,076 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 714,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,898 shares in the company, valued at $51,386,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $145.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

