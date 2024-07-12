Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Holdings Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

