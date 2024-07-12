Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Holdings Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 488,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 62,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

GBDC stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

