Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Announces Earnings Results

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$140.33 million for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 2.89%.
Goodfellow Price Performance
TSE:GDL opened at C$13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.51. The company has a market cap of C$117.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. Goodfellow has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$16.06.
About Goodfellow
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfellow
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.