Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

