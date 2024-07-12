Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the June 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 1.6 %
GMGMF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Graphene Manufacturing Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.