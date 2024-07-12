Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
