Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDDFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

