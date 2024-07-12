Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

