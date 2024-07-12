Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Green Dot worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 478,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT opened at $9.70 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

