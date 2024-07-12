Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Up 4%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.14 and last traded at $71.14. 9,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 52,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.5963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

