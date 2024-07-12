GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 19,218 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

