GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 11,977 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,738 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,700,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Talkspace by 522.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Talkspace by 53,648.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $253,848.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

