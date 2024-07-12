GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 13,774 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 151.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

