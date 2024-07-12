GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $207.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

