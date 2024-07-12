GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 625,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MEG opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

