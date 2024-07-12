GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 1,959 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $428.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.06 and a 200-day moving average of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 33.46%.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.