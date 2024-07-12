GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,228 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

CRWD opened at $370.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

