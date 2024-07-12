GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,753 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in GSK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 21.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 200,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of GSK by 13.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

