Halliburton (HAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.8 %

Halliburton stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

