Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and DBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $36.54 million 2.11 $12.22 million $2.85 7.44 DBS Group $25.60 billion 3.16 $7.49 billion N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Harleysville Financial pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 27.52% 12.24% 1.24% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Harleysville Financial and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A DBS Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats DBS Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile and telephone banking, remote deposit, debit cards, automated clearing house processing, sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, employee services, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Its primary market area includes Montgomery County and Bucks County. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company's Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

