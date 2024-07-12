Hawaiian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 14,462 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 478% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,504 call options.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ HA opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 301.69%. The business had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.17) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $14,964,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $7,953,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

