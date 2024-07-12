Head to Head Analysis: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 11.53% 9.66% 0.65% Danske Bank A/S 41.00% 12.64% 0.58%

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Financial Institutions pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Danske Bank A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $334.38 million 0.95 $50.26 million $2.51 8.21 Danske Bank A/S $7.61 billion 3.39 $3.09 billion $1.82 8.29

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danske Bank A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Financial Institutions and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Danske Bank A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats Financial Institutions on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company offers personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

